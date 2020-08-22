Paul George on Shooting Slump: 'Scoring the Ball Is Not What I Do'

Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George downplayed his recent shooting slump after his team's 130-122 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series Friday.

George made just seven of his 33 shots (21.2 percent) over the past two games, but he's added 19 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and a block over that span. He told reporters his all-around production is more of a focus than his pure scoring numbers:

"I'm no James Harden. That's not my knack...to just shoot the ball, score the ball. I can and I pride myself on being effective on both ends. But there's going to be nights like this where I just can't make a shot, and I can't allow that to affect my game.

"Shot-making...scoring the ball is not what I do. I try to do everything, I try to play the game the right way and just get lost in the game and try to pass the ball and make plays defensively, rebound. Just a little bit of everything. I am going through a tough time, but good thing about it, we are up 2-1 in this series and I haven't shot the ball well."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.