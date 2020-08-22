Ex-NBA Player Gerald Wilkins Allegedly Attacked Rideshare Driver, Witness

Fred Jewell/Associated Press

Former New York Knicks guard Gerald Wilkins was arrested Tuesday on battery charges, and further details have now emerged.

TMZ Sports reported Saturday that Wilkins allegedly attacked a female rideshare driver and a male witness during a confrontation at an Atlanta gas station.

It's added that Wilkins called police to allege he was the victim, but responding officers arrested him after an investigation. He's charged with two counts of misdemeanor simple battery and one count of misdemeanor criminal trespass.

The police report stated an argument between Wilkins and the driver began after she insisted he properly order a ride through the app before getting in her vehicle.

He proceeded to strike the woman on the shoulder, which led two male witnesses to step in. One of the men said the 56-year-old Atlanta native punched him in the face, per TMZ.

Another witness, who didn't become involved in the fight, backed up the driver's story.

Vincent Barone of the New York Post reported Wilkins was previously arrested three times in 10 days in late May and early June. He was charged with multiple offences, including simple battery after allegedly pushing a woman while trying to force his way into her home. He was also accused of chasing a colleague with a screwdriver after throwing an object at them, again being charged with simple assault, as well as theft by taking and aggravated assault.

Wilkins, the younger brother of former NBA All-Star Dominique Wilkins, spent 14 years in the NBA with the Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Vancouver Grizzlies and Orlando Magic.

The 1985 second-round pick retired in 1999.