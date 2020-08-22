Predicting the Biggest Surprises of WWE SummerSlam 2020 Match Card

Predicting the Biggest Surprises of WWE SummerSlam 2020 Match CardAugust 22, 2020
SummerSlam 2020 will be the first pay-per-view from the ThunderDome at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, and WWE will be looking to put on a show the WWE Universe can thoroughly enjoy.
One of the ways Creative can thrill wrestling fans would be to book several surprises that make them want to tune into Raw and SmackDown the following week. Television ratings have been lackluster at best recently, and it's time the company got back to basics.
From Asuka walking away with the red and blue brands' championships to Otis and his Money in the Bank briefcase playing a role in the Universal Championship match, Sunday's PPV could make for a wild night.
Here are the biggest possible surprises at the 2020 edition of SummerSlam.
Asuka Walks Out with Both Women's Championships
WWE stunningly booked Asuka in a SmackDown Women's Championship match against Bayley at SummerSlam after she was already scheduled to fight Sasha Banks for the Raw Women's Championship.
Sunday is going to be a busy day for Asuka, but she could walk out of the PPV with both titles.
The storyline between Bayley and Banks has been one of the best in all of wrestling this year, but it's time for a major swerve. With Bayley fighting Asuka first at SummerSlam, Banks should accidentally cost her friend the match and the championship.
In retaliation, Bayley should accidentally cost her tag team partner the win later on. As a result, the two could be at odds leading up to their Women's Tag Team Championship defense at Payback on Aug. 30, where they should implode after dropping the belts.
Dominik Mysterio Joins Seth Rollins
After a vicious beating at the hands of Seth Rollins and Murphy, Dominik Mysterio is scheduled to square off against the Monday Night Messiah in a Street Fight at SummerSlam. With Rey at ringside, the WWE Universe is expecting something unexpected.
On Sunday, Dominik should turn on his father and stand side-by-side with Rollins.
Dominik is looking to make an instant impact in his debut match with WWE. There is no better way to create an unforgettable moment than by having Rey Mysterio save his son from a further beating, only for Dominik to attack his father from behind with a kendo stick.
With the lasting visual of Rey being tied up in the ropes as Rollins, Murphy and Dominik destroy him with kendo sticks, the younger Mysterio would instantly become one of the most hated heels in wrestling.
Otis Gets Involved in Braun Strowman vs. The Fiend
The long-term feud between Braun Strowman and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt has been booked perfectly thus far, but something has to give since WWE Creative is still calling the shots.
Instead of letting these two elite performers close the book on their Universal Championship storyline, fans should be on the lookout for Otis and his Money in the Bank briefcase at SummerSlam.
Most members of the WWE Universe believe The Fiend will walk out of SummerSlam with the title, but with a tagline like "You'll Never See It Coming," the company almost certainly has something surprising planned for the show.
Instead of Brock Lesnar returning to action or something that generates fan interest moving forward, look for WWE Creative to screw up the Universal Championship scene when Otis cashes in on Wyatt and walks out of Orlando with the belt.
