Predicting the Biggest Surprises of WWE SummerSlam 2020 Match Card

Richard Drew/Associated Press

SummerSlam 2020 will be the first pay-per-view from the ThunderDome at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, and WWE will be looking to put on a show the WWE Universe can thoroughly enjoy.

One of the ways Creative can thrill wrestling fans would be to book several surprises that make them want to tune into Raw and SmackDown the following week. Television ratings have been lackluster at best recently, and it's time the company got back to basics.

From Asuka walking away with the red and blue brands' championships to Otis and his Money in the Bank briefcase playing a role in the Universal Championship match, Sunday's PPV could make for a wild night.

Here are the biggest possible surprises at the 2020 edition of SummerSlam.