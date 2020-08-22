2020 NBA Free Agents: Latest Rumors and Predictions for Market's Buzzing Names

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

The Sacramento Kings had the opportunity to fight for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference during the NBA restart, but they came up just short.

Now, the Kings will prepare for a transitional period.

Former Kings star and longtime general manager Vlade Divac stepped down from the position August 14, though owner Vivek Ranadive's statement suggested it was something of a mutual decision.

Joe Dumars is taking over as interim GM, and he has a few decisions to make heading into the offseason. Chief among them would seem to be Bogdan Bogdanovic's future in Sacramento.

The 28-year old is entering restricted free agency this offseason, but it remains to be seen exactly what his market will look like in the fall. One Eastern Conference executive told Tim Bontemps of ESPN the fact teams are "so short on cash" might mean they are unwilling to spend, particularly if the salary cap drops as a result of purported revenue losses.

Bontemps also relayed the "general consensus" is Bogdanovic is valued at around $15 million per year and a guy who could be a good sixth man on a contending team.

Bogdanovic was a capable playmaker at the two-guard spot, averaging 15.1 points, 3.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds while also shooting 37.2 percent from beyond the arc on 7.2 attempts per game.

But Bogdanovic did not really make a big leap between his sophomore campaign and this past year. He averaged nearly identical production during the 2018-19 season, with 14.1 points, 3.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

It might be worth wondering whether teams view Bogdanovic as a guy with more upside. The current assessment of him appears to "key role player," rather than a guy potentially bound for stardom.

Regardless, Bogdanovic figures to remain in Sacramento. Jason Jones of The Athletic reported the Kings "intend to match any offer sheet" if Bogdanovic signs one from another team. Of course, they would love to simply sign him to the qualifying offer.

Prediction: Kings match any offer for Bogdanovic

Miami Remains High on Dragic

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Unlike the Kings, the Miami Heat have yet to reach offseason mode.

The Heat are looking like potential contenders in the Eastern Conference side of the playoff bracket, heading into Game 3 of their first-round matchup with a 2-0 lead over the Indiana Pacers. One of the key players in the series has been Goran Dragic. In fact, he has arguably been Miami's best player.

Dragic scored 24 points and also added six rebounds and five assists in Game 1, committing just one turnover and finishing the contest +20 in terms of plus-minus. He scored 20 more points in Game 2, adding six assists and three rebounds.

The 34-year-old spent much of the year coming off the bench as Miami's sixth man, but he has started each of the last two playoff games and is a vital playmaker on a contending team.

Dragic will be a free agent this offseason, but he continues to prove his value to the Heat, and they appear likely to re-sign the veteran point guard.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported in March "an associate of Dragic" was expecting the Heat to offer Goran a one-year deal in the range of $19 million. Dragic is also a popular guy in the locker room.

Heat star swingman Jimmy Butler has repeatedly sung Dragic's praises, and he did so again on Thursday. Butler called Dragic one of his "all-time favorite teammates," per Jackson, who also suggested the Heat will "assuredly" make Dragic a one-year offer this offseason.

Re-signing Dragic seems like the best move for Miami. The Toronto Raptors will do everything in their power to re-sign Fred VanVleet, and VanVleet might be the only point guard possibly deemed more desirable by the Heat.

Dragic can still produce at a high level. Plus, bringing him back to South Beach would likely go a long way in keeping Butler happy, which would seem to be a big part of Miami's future as a contender.

Prediction: Heat re-sign Dragic to one-year deal

