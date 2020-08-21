2020 NBA 2K League Results: Raptors Uprising Sweeps, Advances to Semifinals

Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press

Raptors Uprising is now just two series wins away from a perfect season and an NBA 2K League title.

After receiving a first-round bye in the playoffs, Toronto made its postseason debut Friday with a quick sweep of Hornets Venom GT in two games.

The semifinals are all set for Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. ET. Here's how the teams got there.

NBA 2K League Playoff Results

Raptors Uprising def. Hornets Venom GT: 74-69, 86-58

Jazz Gaming def. Blazer5 Gaming: 56-54, 67-55

Wizards District Gaming def. Kings Guard Gaming: 74-36, 56-53

Warriors Gaming Squad def. Bucks Gaming: 79-58, 56-72, 63-62

Highlights

Not even a short layoff in between the regular season and the quarterfinals could slow down No. 1 Raptors Uprising.

The Toronto club continued its undefeated season by making quick work of a No. 8 Hornets squad that defeated NetsGC in a two-game sweep. On Friday, it was the Raptors sweeping Charlotte and moving on to a semifinal matchup against the Wizards on Saturday afternoon.

MVP candidate Kenny Got Work posted 29 points and four assists in Game 1 before going off for 33 points, nine assists and four steals in Game 2. Sick One provided the perfect complement for the Raptors, as the center combined for 41 points and 23 boards.

On the other side of the bracket, the No 2. Jazz Gaming escaped with a two-point victory in Game 1 against No. 10 Blazer5 before running away with a 12-point win in Game 2.

Utah trailed 43-39 going into the final frame of Game 1 but used a 17-11 run in the fourth quarter to take an early series lead.

The future still looks bright for Portland with Mama Im Dat Man leading the way. The point guard combined for 56 points and 15 assists in the loss as Utah's more complete offense became too difficult to shut down.

The Jazz saw three players score in double figures in Game 1 and four players tally at least 11 points in Game 2.

No. 3 Wizards Gaming Squad is moving on to face Utah after pulling off the victory in the only series to go a full three games Friday. Washington took down the No. 6 Bucks by one point and avoided a collapse in Game 3 after entering the fourth quarter up by three.

It's a series that was much closer than No. 4 Washington's victory over No. 5 Sacramento. In Game 1, the Wizards more than doubled their opponent's score for a 38-point win. Washington had four players record at least 10 points in each game.