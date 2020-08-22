UFC Fight Night 175: Munhoz vs. Edgar Odds, Schedule, Predictions

Mel Evans/Associated Press

The UFC's busy August schedule rolls on Saturday night with a Fight Night card headlined by Frankie Edgar and Pedro Munhoz at the organization's APEX Facility in Las Vegas.

Both bantamweights enter the night needing a win to get some momentum going. Munhoz lost to Aljamain Sterling via unanimous decision in his last trip to the cage, while former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar will be dropping weight once again after an unsuccessful run as a featherweight.

The co-main event is a similar story as Ovince Saint Preux will look to get his career back on track from a rough string of losses, while Alonzo Menifield tries to gain back some momentum after picking up the first loss of his career.

Outside of the final two fights, it's a prospect-heavy card with numerous rising fighters looking to increase their profile and step into a bigger spotlight.

Here's a look at the complete card along with previews and predictions for the biggest fights on the card.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Main card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 8:30 p.m. ET)

Pedro Munhoz (-270) vs. Frankie Edgar (+230)

Ovince Saint Preux (+105) vs. Alonzo Menifield (-125)

Marcin Prachnio (+185) vs. Mike Rodriguez (-220)

Mariya Agapova (-1250) vs. Shana Dobson (+800)

Daniel Rodriguez (N/A) vs. Dwight Grant (N/A)

Prelims (ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET)

Amanda Lemos (+115) vs. Mizuki Inoue (-135)

Austin Hubbard (-105) vs. Joe Solecki (-115)

Ike Villanueva (+100) vs. Jordan Wright (-120)

Carlton Minus (-120) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (+100)

Timur Valiev (N/A) vs. Trevin Jones (N/A)

Odds via Caesars Palace



Frankie Edgar's Last Stand

Fair warning, this is about to be a bit of a contrarian pick.

Frankie Edgar is a fairly large underdog in the main event, and at first blush, it makes a lot of sense. The Answer is 38 years old, really has nothing left to prove and is making the move down to bantamweight for the first time in his career.

Given his diminutive frame, this move was probably long overdue. The fact that he was the 155-pound champion once upon a time is a testament to his superior skills. In addition to Edgar's inexperience as a 135er, there's his 1-3 record in his last four fights.

However, it's important to note that those three losses came at the hands of Brian Ortega, Max Holloway and Chan Sung Jung. That's a brutal stretch and one that would probably go 3-0 against Munhoz as well.

Munhoz is a strong pressure striker and one who is willing to stalk his prey for a while before unleashing his offense. It's an approach that works for him often but one that can be dangerous against a mobile fighter like Edgar.

The Answer can be a frustrating opponent, as his frenetic movement and in-and-out style makes it hard to beat him round over round.

The closest analog to Edgar to fight Munhoz is John Dodson. Much like Edgar, Dodson is an undersized fighter who relies on his quickness and movement to exasperate opponents and build a lead on the scorecards.

Munhoz lost to Dodson via split-decision in a bout with widely varying scores.

The expectation is that Edgar is washed and this will be a nice bounceback win for Munhoz. That may be true. We could see Edgar finished for just the third time in his career or submitted for the first.

It's also possible that we end the night on an upset as Edgar puts on one last classic performance and uses his boxing and wrestling to control the pace of the fight en route to a decision.

Prediction: Edgar via decision

Alonzo Menifield's Shot at Redemption

The co-main event is an odd example of matchmaking on the UFC's part. Alonzo Menifield is an exciting light heavyweight prospect who suffered his first professional loss last time out.

Instead of teeing him up an easy rebounding fight, the organization is throwing him a compelling veteran in Ovince Saint Preux. OSP's athleticism, pure power and slick submission game make him a threat to finish a fight wherever it goes.

Menifield possesses prodigious power. Seven of his nine career wins have come in the first round. The others have been second-round knockouts in the first minute of the round. Devin Clark handled him by negating a hot start with volume of his own and just outworking his opponent.

Menifield will now have the opportunity to show that he has learned from his mistake. Saint Preux isn't the same volume fighter that Clark was, but he does have a diverse skill-set that will challenge Menifield if the fight gets out of the first round.

However, that's where things will get tough for Saint Preux. He has shown a penchant for getting tagged early in fights. He usually rallies and comes back to win, especially against some of the prospects he has seen, like Michal Oleksiejczuk or Tyson Pedro.

He won't be able to absorb those kinds of early strikes from Menifield, though. After picking up his first loss, it wouldn't be surprising to see him pick up the pieces and put together a strong performance against a fighter with suspect defense.

Prediction: Menifield via first-round TKO

Mariya Agapova Goes for Another Performance of the Night Bonus

The women's flyweight division could use an injection of new talent, and Mariya Agapova appears to be just that. She has put together back-to-back Fight of the Night performances and could be well on her way to a third.

The first time she received the honor was in her final fight with Invicta. After missing out on a contract offer in Dana White's Contender Series, the Kazakhstan-native fought twice under that banner with two first-round finishes to show for it.

Agapova certainly didn't miss a beat in her UFC debut. She made it three-straight first-round finishes since her DWCS loss with a submission win over Hannah Cifers.

Now she'll turn her focus to Shana Dobson, who is 3-4 in her career with a first-round knockout loss in her last fight.

This is quite simply a squash match that appears designed to continue the hype for Agapova. It's smart booking by the UFC and an easy fight to predict. Her physical tools should overwhelm her opponent from the opening bell and end the fight early.

Prediction: Agapova via first-round TKO