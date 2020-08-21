NBA Draft Order 2020: Fresh Mock Draft After Lottery Results

James Crisp/Associated Press

The 2020 NBA draft lottery is in the books.

That's great news for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors, who respectively collected the first and second picks. It's a not-so-hot development for the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks, who respectively fell back to the fifth and eighth overall picks.

It all makes this the perfect time to update our mock draft board, since the order is finally cemented.

2020 NBA Mock Draft

1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

3. Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks

4. Chicago Bulls: Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton

6. Atlanta Hawks: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

7. Detroit Pistons: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

Video Play Button Videos you might like

8. New York Knicks: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

9. Washington Wizards: Isaac Okoro, SF/PF, Auburn

10. Phoenix Suns: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

11. San Antonio Spurs: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

12. Sacramento Kings: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova

14. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

15. Orlando Magic: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

16. Portland Trail Blazers: Josh Green, SG, Arizona

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

18. Dallas Mavericks: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos B

19. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

20. Miami Heat: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

22. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Grant Riller, PG/SG, Charleston

23. Utah Jazz: Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

24. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Leandro Bolmaro, SG/SF, Barcelona

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Robert Woodard II, SF, Mississippi State

26. Boston Celtics: Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

28. Los Angeles Lakers: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

29. Toronto Raptors: Jalen Smith, PF/C, Maryland

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Xavier Tillman, PF/C, Michigan State

Prospect Fits

Anthony Edwards in Minnesota



Provided the Timberwolves don't trade away this pick—a possibility if they think they can win sooner than later with Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell—then Edwards looms as something close to a no-brainer. Maybe Minnesota chases Ball's star power, but Edwards could offer just as much, and he's a cleaner fit with this roster.

"The Wolves would have the outlines of an elite-level offense," The Athletic's Sam Vecenie wrote. "If things break right, he could bring them the third star that they've been looking for since acquiring Towns back in the 2015 NBA draft."

Edwards' game needs polish, and his motor needs better consistency, but his body is NBA-ready right now (6'5", 225 pounds), and his ceiling is jaw-dropping.

He already flashes advanced shot-making moves, and there's a best-case scenario in which he's a three-level scorer, a secondary playmaker and a multi-positional stopper. Who knows if he'll realize his full potential, but if he ever does, he's close to an ideal addition to this nucleus.

James Wiseman to Golden State

The Warriors might have won titles with non-elite centers, but that doesn't mean they're comfortable getting limited returns from the position. From Festus Ezeli to Damian Jones to Kevon Looney, they've thrown a lot of draft-night darts at frontcourt players, and the search is ongoing.

That could give Golden State some pause when it comes to potentially trading this pick, which the Warriors have long admitted is something they'll consider. If teams aren't offering a rich enough return, Golden State might be able to end its center search with Wiseman.

"If the Warriors stay put, they'll likely settle on Wiseman," Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman wrote. "Few NBA centers can match his 7'1", 240-pound frame, 7'6" wingspan and athleticism, which should create an enormous finishing target and serve the Warriors well in rim protection with proper defensive coaching and development."

The Warriors wouldn't need a ton from Wiseman, and that's good for him, since he works best with a narrowly defined role. He could instantly provide impact rim-running, crushing lobs at one end and blocking shots at the other. If he's able to stretch out to the three-point line as a transition trailer or pick-and-popper, Golden State will feel it maximized the value of this selection.

LaMelo Ball to Charlotte

The Hornets finally received some lottery luck, climbing all the way from eighth to third. For a franchise needing a focal point to guide it through the post-Kemba Walker era, this is no minor development.

"With a top-three pick, most times you can get a special player," Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak told reporters. "Somebody who you can say is going to be a starter in the league, even on a good team. That would be our hope."

Kupchak also said his club won't be drafting for positional need, which is key for this prediction. Their top two performers this past season were both point guards (Devonte' Graham and Terry Rozier), but neither should be a road block between them and Ball. His ceiling sits several stories higher, and any roster redundancies can be corrected down the road.

Charlotte needs star potential, and Ball has as much to offer as anyone in this draft. He blends a deft handle with elite passing, and his pace of play can establish an offense's identity. He must improve as a shooter and defender, but he can theoretically be coached up in both areas. Should he reach his full potential, he'd be the centerpiece in Charlotte and a legitimate game-changer.