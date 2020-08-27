Magic's Aaron Gordon Leaves Bubble with Injury amid Social Justice Protests

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Injured Orlando Magic star Aaron Gordon has left the NBA bubble, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic:

Gordon missed the first four contests of the Magic's opening-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks. Game 5 was postponed after the Bucks refused to take the floor, instead calling for justice for Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man who was shot in the back seven times by officer Rusten Sheskey on Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Blake is expected to survive but is currently paralyzed from the waist down. It's unclear if the condition is permanent.

Orlando won Game 1 without Gordon 122-110, but his presence was missed in Game 2, which the Bucks ran away with 111-96.

Overall, the Magic are 4-9 when Gordon is out of the lineup. The only victory against a team above .500 came in Game 1.

Gordon, 24, averaged 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game this season and shot 43.7 percent from the field. During the playoffs last season, he averaged 15.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 46.8 percent from the floor in five games.

While he stands as Orlando's fourth-best scorer behind Nikola Vucevic, Evan Fournier and Terrence Ross, his mobility and athleticism in the frontcourt helps space the Magic offense.

Orlando will need to find a way to replicate that Game 1 success without Gordon in Game 5 and possibly beyond.