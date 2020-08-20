Chris Paul Says He's 'Gotta Do More' After Thunder Fall in 2-0 Hole vs. Rockets

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Chris Paul said he's "gotta do more" in Game 3 after his Oklahoma City Thunder went down 2-0 in the first-round matchup against the Houston Rockets.

"Straight up. It's that simple," the point guard added, per Royce Young of ESPN. "That run they went on in the beginning of the fourth quarter, that can't happen. Gotta be better. I gotta be better. That's the tough thing, to know how hard we fought, guys worked hard. We put ourselves in position to win that game, and I gotta be better for us."

Oklahoma City led by three early in the fourth quarter but ended up losing 111-98 to Paul's former team. It was the second straight double-digit loss after a 123-108 defeat in Game 1.

Paul played well on an individual level in the first game, finishing an assist shy of a triple-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. He had more issues in Game 2 with just 14 points on 6-of-15 shooting, plus just two assists.

The biggest issue was his minus-36 on the court, by far the worst of anyone in the game.

The veteran is now taking it upon himself to lead his team to a better effort in Game 3 and beyond.