LSU's Ed Orgeron: Quote Attributed to Me in Derrius Guice Report 'Not Accurate'

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has denied a quote attributed to him in Wednesday's USA Today report in which two women said running back Derrius Guice raped them when he played for the Tigers in 2016.

In a statement released on Twitter, Orgeron said the allegations against Guice "should be taken very seriously," but the "anonymous quote attributed to me by a former player in USA Today is not accurate":



In the report by Kenny Jacoby and Nancy Armour, at the time of the alleged sexual assault, the player in question was an LSU football recruit and boyfriend of the first woman who said Guice assaulted her.

He told Jacoby and Armour that Orgeron brought up the alleged assault with Guice more than one year after the woman said it occurred, telling the player he "shouldn't be bothered by it" and "everybody's girlfriend sleeps with other people."

According to Jacoby and Armour, an investigation discovered at least two coaches, an athletics administrator and a nurse at the school were made aware of the allegations, but the school "does not appear to have investigated."

The report noted the two women and a total of six friends and family members said LSU officials didn't investigate because they "didn't believe the women" and gave them "questionable explanations as to why their alleged assaults wouldn't be investigated."

The Washington Football Team selected Guice in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He played in just five games in two seasons because of injuries. The 23-year-old was released on Aug. 7, the same day he was arrested in Virginia on domestic violence charges stemming from three separate alleged assaults that took place between February and April.

Guice played three seasons at LSU from 2015-17. He appeared in 24 of 25 games over the final two years, including all 12 games in 2016.