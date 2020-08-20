Northern Trust 2020: Kevin Streelman Among 4 Co-Leaders After Round 1

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The first round of the 2020 Northern Trust produced a crowded leaderboard, with four players tied for the top spot.

Kevin Streelman, Harris English, Cameron Davis and Russell Henley each finished the day with scores of seven under par. In addition to competing with each other, there's a group of six players one shot behind them.

Here's the top of the leaderboard from TPC Boston, via PGATour.com:

T1. Kevin Streelman (-7)

T1. Harris English (-7)

T1. Cameron Davis (-7)

T1. Russell Henley (-7)

T5. Louis Oosthuizen (-6)

T5. Charley Hoffman (-6)

T5. Scott Piercy (-6)

T5. Bubba Watson (-6)

T5. Kevin Kisner (-6)

T5. Sebastian Munoz (-6)

T5. Matthew Wolff (-6)

Henley closed in a flurry to join that group tied for the lead. He was three under par through 14 holes before closing with two birdies on his next three holes and this eagle on No. 18 to finish seven-under overall:

The back nine was particularly fruitful for all four players sharing the lead. English shot a 31 after making the turn, which included a streak of four consecutive birdies from No. 11 through 14.

Streelman, who started his round on the back nine, also had a 31 thanks to two birdies and an eagle from 148 yards out on No. 15.

Davis had the best score of the foursome on the back nine with a bogey-free 30. He took the outright lead at eight under par with a birdie on his 15th hole but gave the shot back two holes later with his only bogey of the day.

Looking further down the leaderboard, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are all in strong positions to contend as the weekend moves on.

After wrapping up the PGA Championship two weeks ago with a 67, Woods continued his strong play with a three under par 68. This marks the first time since the Hero World Challenge in December that he's posted consecutive rounds under 70.

McIlroy and Spieth are one shot behind Woods heading into the second round. McIlroy's day started off on the back nine, but he was initially on shaky ground with back-to-back bogeys on No. 12 and 13. He eventually found a groove to finish his day under par.

Spieth was all over the place en route to finishing two under par. The 27-year-old opened with a double-bogey and was three-over through eight holes, but he found his momentum with an eagle on his ninth hole.

That set Spieth on a run in which he shot six under par over five holes.

The stage is set for drama all weekend with 15 players within two shots of the leaders. A total of 30 players are at least four under par and 84 players broke par.

Friday's second round will tee off at 7:20 a.m. ET.