Indy 500 Lineup 2020: Full List of Drivers and Qualifying Times for Marquee Race

Over the past nine years, there have been nine different winners in the Indianapolis 500. Six of those drivers are in the 2020 field and will be looking to drive to victory again in this year's race, which is set to take place Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

This is the first time that the Indy 500, which has been run since 1911, will not be in May. It was postponed to August because of the coronavirus pandemic

There are eight former Indy 500 winners in this year's field, but only one of those drivers has won the illustrious race more than once. Helio Castroneves is a three-time winner of the race, but he hasn't won since 2009 and will be starting from Row 10 on Sunday.

Here's a look at the full list of drivers in this year's race, along with their starting positions and qualifying times.

Full List of Drivers and Qualifying Times

Row 1: Marco Andretti (231.068 mph), Scott Dixon (231.051), Takuma Sato (230.725)

Row 2: Rinus Veekay (230.704), Ryan Hunter-Reay (230.648), James Hinchcliffe (229.870)

Row 3: Alex Palou (229.676), Graham Rahal (229.380), Alexander Rossi (229.234)

Row 4: Colton Herta (230.775), Marcus Ericsson (230.566), Spencer Pigot (230.539)

Row 5: Josef Newgarden (230.296), Felix Rosenqvist (230.254), Pato O'Ward (230.213)

Row 6: Ed Carpenter (230.211), Zach Veach (229.961), Conor Daly (229.955)

Row 7: Santino Ferrucci (229.924), Jack Harvey (229.861), Oliver Askew (229.760)

Row 8: Will Power (229.701), Tony Kanaan (229.154), Dalton Kellett (228.880)

Row 9: Simon Pagenaud (228.836), Fernando Alonso (228.768), James Davison (228.747)

Row 10: Helio Castroneves (228.373), Charlie Kimball (227.758), Max Chilton (227.303)

Row 11: Sage Karam (227.099), JR Hildebrand (226.341), Ben Hanley (222.917)

Andretti is a name that is synonymous with auto racing. However, there hasn't been an Andretti to win the Indianapolis 500 since Mario Andretti drove to victory in 1969.

This year, Marco Andretti will have a strong starting position as he looks to join his grandfather as an Indy 500 champion. Marco became the first member of his family to earn the pole position for the Indianapolis 500 since his grandfather started first in 1987.

While his grandfather Mario had 52 career IndyCar Series wins and his father Michael notched 42 victories, Marco has only two career wins since joining the series in 2006, and he hasn't been victorious since 2011.

However, the youngest Andretti, who is now 33, appears to be optimistic regarding his car for this year's Indianapolis 500 after getting off to a bit of a slow start to the IndyCar Series season (one top-10 finish in six starts).

"They put together a masterpiece for me, and so the thing has just been on rails and flying," Andretti told Nate Ryan of NBCSports.com. "I'm not going to try to assess it too much. I'm going to just try to keep it rolling."

If Andretti is going to win his first Indy 500, he'll have to hold off a strong field of challengers. He's starting alongside a pair of former Indy 500 winners in Scott Dixon (2008) and Takuma Sato (2017), and with track position so important, it could be tough to chase down either of those drivers if one jumps out to a big lead early.

There hasn't been a driver to win back-to-back Indy 500s since Helio Castroneves won in both 2001 and 2002. Simon Pagenaud will be looking to accomplish the feat this year, although he'll have a long way to go to get to the front of the field as he's starting in the 10th row.

However, Pagenaud may have one thing working in his favor.

"Being the defending champion just allows you to feel a lot less personal pressure," Pagenaud said, according to Michael McCleary of the Indianapolis Star. "It just allows me to be a lot more focused on doing the right thing."

It may be three months later than usual, but the Indianapolis 500 is nearly here. And for one of the biggest events in motorsports, the wait will likely have been worth it come Sunday.