Chiefs Ban American Indian-Themed Headdresses and Face Paint; Reviewing 'Chop'

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Thursday they will prohibit fans at Arrowhead Stadium from wearing headdresses and face paint that is "styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions."

The organization is also in the midst of a "thorough review process" regarding the Arrowhead Chop.

Though headdresses and face paint had previously been discouraged by the Chiefs, they are now banned from the stadium, and fans will be asked to remove them before entering.

These decisions come as a result of six years worth of conversations with the American Indian Community Working Group.

Kansas City also made its changes amid a push for racial justice by NFL players and teams this offseason.

Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes was one of several notable players asking for the NFL to state that "Black Lives Matter" and allow players to protest:

In addition, the Washington Football Team officially dropped its old team name, which many consider a slur against American Indians, in July.

Other sports teams like the Chiefs, Atlanta Braves and Cleveland Indians have also faced pressure to remove names, mascots and other culturally insensitive language, images and practices.