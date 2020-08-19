Derek Jeter Signed Bat from 2009 World Series-Winning Season Sells for $15K

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The New York Yankees haven't won a World Series since the 2009 campaign, and one fan now has quite the memory of that Fall Classic.

Derek Jeter's game-used and signed bat from the 2009 postseason sold through Fanatics Auctions on Wednesday for a winning bid of $15,000. The minimum bid for the auction that ended Wednesday was $5,000.

The description of the item explains the black game-used Louisville slugger model P72 "features a very slight crack on the upper handle and exhibits outstanding use. Many ball marks, ball stitch impressions, and cleat marks are visible on all sides of the barrel and there is an impression from a weighted batting donut. Ball marks include blue ink transfers and white leather scuffs."

Jeter signed the bat in silver marker and also wrote "09 POST SEASON GAME USED" and "1ST WS WON IN NEW STADIUM" on the bat.

While any Jeter signature is sure to be valuable, this one was even more so because PSA gave it a "Game-Used 10" grade.

The Yankees defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in that World Series, and Jeter slashed .407/.429/.519 with three doubles.

It was another accomplishment in a legendary career that includes a Hall of Fame selection, five World Series rings, five Gold Gloves, five Silver Sluggers, an American League Rookie of the Year and 14 All-Star nods.

Jeter is now the chief executive officer and a partial owner of the Miami Marlins.