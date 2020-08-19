Champions League 2020 Final: Odds for PSG vs. Bayern Munich

Miguel A. Lopes/Associated Press

Bayern Munich have opened as favorites over Paris Saint-Germain for Sunday's final in the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League.

Caesars Palace lists Bayern at -105 (bet $100 to win $95) to lift their sixth European Cup, while PSG are +235 to claim their long-awaited triumph on the Champions League stage. A draw after 90 minutes is +310.

Bayern Munich sealed their place with a 3-0 victory over Lyon on Wednesday. Serge Gnabry had a brace, and Robert Lewandowski continued his stretch of individual dominance in Europe with the Germans' final goal.

Paris Saint-Germain were victorious by the same margin over RB Leipzig on Tuesday. Angel Di Maria was the man of the match, notching two assists and scoring a goal of his own.

The biggest knock on PSG in recent seasons is that they make it look easy against domestic competition, only to unravel when the pressure ratchets up in the Champions League. To some extent, they haven't fully lived down that 6-1 loss to Barcelona in March 2017.

Paris Saint-Germain's late comeback against Atalanta and decisive performance against Leipzig is helping to shed that label.

Still, Bayern simply look to be a slight level above those continental counterparts.

PSG have one of the best attacks in the world, especially with Kylian Mbappe having recovered from his ankle injury. And yet, that might not afford them a big advantage. Not only is Lewandowski in scintillating form, but Serge Gnabry reminded everybody he's capable of pulling out a world-class finish.

Bayern have Alphonso Davies and Joshua Kimmich, too, to exploit any space Neymar and Di Maria leave open down the flank with their forward runs.

More than anything, Bayern Munich are excellent at putting their opponents to the sword.

In the quarterfinals, a David Alaba own goal brought Barcelona level in the seventh minute against Bayern. The Bavarians responded with three goals over the next 24 minutes to take a commanding 4-1 lead. They put four more past Barca in an 8-2 drubbing.

In the semifinals, Memphis Depay hit the side netting in the fourth minute and Karl Toko Ekambi hit the post for Lyon in 17th minute. One minute after that, Gnabry put Bayern ahead.

That Lyon could get in behind the Bayern defense for a pair of golden scoring opportunities is a warning sign ahead of Sunday.

You'd like Neymar or Mbappe's chances of putting the ball in the back of the net when they get time and space in the 18-yard box.

The COVID-19 pandemic threw the entire season into disarray, while Lyon and Leipzig's semifinal runs showed how one-legged ties can open the door for late-round upsets.

A PSG-Bayern final isn't a matchup fans would've ruled out when the campaign first opened, though. Sunday's clash should be a dramatic affair.