Power-Ranking Every NFL Team's Strength of Schedule in 2020

It isn't hard to find a summary of every NFL team's strength of schedule for 2020 based on the 2019 standings, but because the league fluctuates so drastically on an annual basis, those breakdowns are often flawed.

In those cases, for example, the gutted New England Patriots count as a 12-win team, while the likely competitive Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons are losing squads.

To account for current trajectories and offseason additions/subtractions, we've combined 2019 records with the most recent 2020 team win over/unders at the Caesars Sportsbook (via ESPN) to assess 2020 schedules.

Other factors considered include the number of matchups with teams projected to win double-digit games, the number of meetings with teams projected to post losing records, and potential season-destroying stretches with little forgiveness.

With all of that in mind, here's a rundown of every team's "SOS" from easiest (32nd) to hardest (1st).