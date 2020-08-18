James Wiseman Says Warriors a 'Great Fit'; Compares Game to Anthony Davis, Bosh

Karen Pulfer Focht/Associated Press

James Wiseman is setting the bar quite high before he begins his NBA career.

During an appearance on ESPN's The Jump, Wiseman compared his game to Chris Bosh and Anthony Davis (2:10 mark) and said he can face up, attack the basket, get out in transition and run the floor:

Those are head-turning comparisons considering Bosh is a two-time champion and 11-time All-Star, while Davis is a seven-time All-Star, three-time All-NBA selection, three-time All-Defensive pick and three-time block champion.

Wiseman also said he thinks he would be a "great fit" on the Golden State Warriors, which makes the Bosh comparison all the more notable.

After all, Bosh thrived on the Miami Heat while playing alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade by finding openings when defenses collapsed on his teammate and taking advantage of them even when he wasn't the first option.

Wiseman would surely be in a similar position with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green drawing so much defensive attention.

Golden State is on the shortlist of teams that can realistically select Wiseman near the top of the draft. It had the worst record in the league before the season was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic at 15-50, and Nick Friedell of ESPN noted it has a 14 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick and is guaranteed to pick in the top five.

The Warriors made five straight trips to the NBA Finals from 2014-19, three of which resulted in championships, and will be in win-now mode again in 2020-21 when they are healthy.

They could trade the pick as a result, but Wiseman is someone who could step into the lineup and control the boards and give the Warriors an interior presence with so many impressive outside shooters.

He thinks it would be an ideal fit.