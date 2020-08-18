Alabama Football Announces Bryant-Denny Stadium Will Operate at Limited Capacity

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The University of Alabama is preparing to host fans at home football games this season with a reduced capacity inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

According to AL.com's Michael Casagrande, the Crimson Tide seats will be available at 20 percent capacity, allowing approximately 20,000 fans to watch games in person. Athletic Director Greg Byrne had previously told supporters reduced seating at games was likely during the pandemic.

Those who are granted entry are required to wear masks, while tailgating is currently prohibited for the 2020 season, per an email to season ticket holders.

The Southeastern Conference is allowing schools to determine their own attendance policies for home games subject to state, local and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Per Casagrande:

"Tickets will be allocated by TidePride point totals after those wanting tickets opt-in. Those opting out will not lose their tickets for 2021 and future seasons, according to an FAQ on the Alabama website. The deadline to request seats is Aug. 28 for those who already had season tickets.

"Student tickets will be divided based on classification. Seniors will get 40 percent of the available seats, 20 percent for juniors and 15 percent each for freshmen and sophomores. Grad students get the remaining 10 percent. Student tickets will be sold on a game-by game basis and each student is limited to two games. Student tickets will cost $20 a seat."

Alabama's home opener is set for October 3 against Texas A&M.

The SEC remains one of three Power Five conferences on track to host a college football season following decisions by both the Pac-12 and Big Ten to postpone all fall sports because of COVID-19. Both the Big 12 and ACC are currently moving forward with college football as well.