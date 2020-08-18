Larry Demery Granted Parole in 2023 After Murdering Michael Jordan's Father

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 18, 2020

Larry Demery, left, was granted parole and will be released from prison in 2023 after being convicted of murdering James Jordan.
Larry Demery, left, was granted parole and will be released from prison in 2023 after being convicted of murdering James Jordan.JIM BOUNDS/Associated Press

Larry Demery, one of the two men convicted of murdering Michael Jordan's father, has been granted parole.

WECT reported Tuesday that Demery will be released from prison Aug. 6, 2023, a little more than 30 years after he and Daniel Andre Green shot and killed James Jordan in North Carolina.

Demery and Green have each claimed the other was responsible for shooting Jordan, who was 56. Demery was convicted of first-degree murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Green was also convicted on those charges.

Both men were sentenced to life in prison.

Demery's release comes via the Mutual Agreement Parole Program, which WECT described as "a scholastic and vocational program that is a three-way agreement between the commission, the division of prisons and the offender."

Related

    B/R’s New ‘Take Action’ Collection

    From court to concrete. We win together. Support the Social Change Fund with our new collection 🛒

    NBA logo
    NBA

    B/R’s New ‘Take Action’ Collection

    B/R EMBRACE
    via B/R EMBRACE

    Lakers to Wear 'Black Mamba' Jerseys on 8/24

    Lakers will honor Kobe Bryant on 8/24 for Game 4 of the first round vs. Blazers with 'Black Mamba' jerseys

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lakers to Wear 'Black Mamba' Jerseys on 8/24

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Gordon Hayward Out 4 Weeks

    Celtics forward suffered Grade 3 ankle sprain during last night's game vs. 76ers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Gordon Hayward Out 4 Weeks

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron: Bubble Playoffs Will Be 'Toughest Championship Run' of Career

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron: Bubble Playoffs Will Be 'Toughest Championship Run' of Career

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report