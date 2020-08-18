Larry Demery Granted Parole in 2023 After Murdering Michael Jordan's Father

JIM BOUNDS/Associated Press

Larry Demery, one of the two men convicted of murdering Michael Jordan's father, has been granted parole.

WECT reported Tuesday that Demery will be released from prison Aug. 6, 2023, a little more than 30 years after he and Daniel Andre Green shot and killed James Jordan in North Carolina.

Demery and Green have each claimed the other was responsible for shooting Jordan, who was 56. Demery was convicted of first-degree murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Green was also convicted on those charges.

Both men were sentenced to life in prison.

Demery's release comes via the Mutual Agreement Parole Program, which WECT described as "a scholastic and vocational program that is a three-way agreement between the commission, the division of prisons and the offender."