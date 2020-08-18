David Njoku Addresses Trade Rumors: 'I'm a Cleveland Brown, for the Time Being'

David Richard/Associated Press

David Njoku remains a member of the Cleveland Browns after his offseason trade request didn't lead to a move, but the veteran tight end doesn't sound like he's planning on being around long term.

Per ESPN's Jake Trotter, Njoku had a matter-of-fact response when he kept getting asked about his trade request.

"I'm a Cleveland Brown, for the time being," he said Tuesday.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Njoku and agent Drew Rosenhaus told the Browns about their request for a trade on July 3.

"It is in David's best interest to find a new team at this time," Rosenhaus said.

Schefter noted the Browns told Njoku they hoped to keep him.

Rosenhaus told Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com on Aug. 1 they had withdrawn their trade request after Njoku had "some good meetings" with members of the Browns organization, including general manager Andrew Berry.

The Browns picked up the fifth-year option on Njoku's rookie contract for the 2021 season in April. He will earn $1.76 million this year and $6.01 million next year, per Spotrac.

Njoku is hoping for a rebound season in 2020 after missing 12 games last year with a concussion and broken wrist. The 24-year-old has 1,066 yards and nine touchdowns on 93 receptions in 36 games over the past three seasons.