Jazz's Mike Conley Returns to NBA Campus Following Birth of Son Elijah

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Utah Jazz star Mike Conley returned to the NBA's Walt Disney World Resort campus on Monday night following the birth of his son, Elijah, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The league's health and safety protocol stipulates that a player must quarantine for four days at the resort with continued negative test results before he's fully cleared to play. Wojnarowski reported the Jazz are hopeful Conley will be available for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series with the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.