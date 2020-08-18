Jazz's Mike Conley Returns to NBA Campus Following Birth of Son Elijah

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 18, 2020

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (10) brings the ball up court in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Utah Jazz star Mike Conley returned to the NBA's Walt Disney World Resort campus on Monday night following the birth of his son, Elijah, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

The league's health and safety protocol stipulates that a player must quarantine for four days at the resort with continued negative test results before he's fully cleared to play. Wojnarowski reported the Jazz are hopeful Conley will be available for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series with the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

