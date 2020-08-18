LeBron James: NBA Bubble Playoffs Will Be 'Toughest Championship Run' of Career

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 18, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) is pressured by Sacramento Kings' Alex Len (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

LeBron James doesn't quite know how he'll tackle going for a championship inside the bubble. That said, he already views it as the biggest challenge of his career. 

"It's the toughest championship run for me," James said, per Mark Medina of USA Today. "From the circumstances of just being in here."

James hinted the bubble has created some discomfort from his normal process of gearing up for the playoffs. 

 "I lock in. I've been locked in for the last couple days once I knew Portland was our opponent. That's really the only thing I've pretty much been thinking about. Then, I prepare the same way. There's just some other things changed that are different than other previous seasons," James said. 

    

