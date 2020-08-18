Dez Bryant Hypes Lamar Jackson Ahead of Ravens Workout: 'He the Man'

Brad Penner/Associated Press

If the quickest way to a quarterback's heart is to pay him a compliment, Lamar Jackson will be very happy with what Dez Bryant had to say about him.

Speaking to TMZ Sports ahead of his workout with the Baltimore Ravens, Bryant called the reigning NFL MVP "the man."

"He the man," Bryant said. "Hell yeah. I've been rooting for Lamar since his Louisville days. Anybody that knows me knows that!"

NFL Network's Jane Slater and Tom Pelissero reported that Bryant's workout with the Ravens "has been in the works for a while." Slater added that Bryant reached out to Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh before the NFL draft in April.

Bryant has been a free agent since the start of the 2019 season. ESPN's Ed Werder reported in April 2018 that the three-time Pro Bowler received a multiyear offer from the Ravens but declined because he wanted a one-year deal in hopes of securing a more lucrative long-term deal in 2019.

The New Orleans Saints signed Bryant midway through the 2018 season, but he never appeared in a game for the team after tearing his Achilles during his second practice.

The last time Bryant played was during the 2017 season with the Dallas Cowboys. He finished the year with 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns.