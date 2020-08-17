Melvin Ingram III Reportedly Sitting out of Chargers Practice over Contract

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram III is sitting out of the team's practices to signal his frustration with his current contract, according to The Athletic's Daniel Popper.

Ingram is set to earn a $14 million base salary in 2020 before becoming a free agent. Popper noted that none of that money is guaranteed. Ingram also wouldn't immediately collect that money if the NFL halted the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

