Jalen Rose Says Kobe Bryant Ordered Martini with 81 Olives After 81-Point Game

MATT A. BROWN/Associated Press

When you're savoring a historic performance, theatricality trumps practicality.

During halftime of the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics' first-round playoff matchup, Jalen Rose recounted how Kobe Bryant once requested 81 olives with a martini he ordered.

The moment was also referenced in the pilot for Rose's series, Jalen vs. Everybody.

Did Bryant really need 81 olives? Almost assuredly not. But how could he pass up an opportunity to revel in his 81-point performance on Rose and the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 22, 2006?