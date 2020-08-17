Bears Won't Allow Fans at Soldier Field for Games Until 'It Is Deemed Safe'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 17, 2020

The Chicago Bears, including quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10), wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) take the field before an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears are indefinitely prohibiting fans from attending games at Soldier Field amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"After discussing a draft plan with City health officials, the Bears and the City of Chicago agreed the health metrics show that it is not the right time to welcome fans back to Soldier Field," the team said in a statement. "... The team and City will continue to monitor the environment and believe there can be a sound plan in place to bring fans back to Soldier Field once it is deemed safe and appropriate."

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

