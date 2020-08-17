Bears Won't Allow Fans at Soldier Field for Games Until 'It Is Deemed Safe'

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears are indefinitely prohibiting fans from attending games at Soldier Field amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"After discussing a draft plan with City health officials, the Bears and the City of Chicago agreed the health metrics show that it is not the right time to welcome fans back to Soldier Field," the team said in a statement. "... The team and City will continue to monitor the environment and believe there can be a sound plan in place to bring fans back to Soldier Field once it is deemed safe and appropriate."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

