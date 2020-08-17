Alex Smith: 'I'm Going to Be Better Off' After Facing Adversity with Leg Injury

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith said he believes he's "better off" for having overcome a devastating compound leg fracture in 2018 that threatened his life.

Smith spoke about his recovery in a video on the team's website (3:04 mark):

"We all face adversity in life. It comes in different forms. Was I going to talk about it or be about it? ... However this comes out, I'm going to be better off for it. I continue to make gains. I continue to get better, even in these last few weeks. For me, that continues to excite me, that I can keep pushing on. And at some point, I'll find out where my limitations are, but I haven't found them yet.

