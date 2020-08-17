Alex Smith: 'I'm Going to Be Better Off' After Facing Adversity with Leg Injury

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 17, 2020

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2019, file photo, Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Landover, Md. Quarterback Alex Smith was activated Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 off the physically unable to perform list by Washingtonâ€™s NFL team, the latest step in his remarkable recovery after his right leg was broken in two places during a game nearly two years ago. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith said he believes he's "better off" for having overcome a devastating compound leg fracture in 2018 that threatened his life.

Smith spoke about his recovery in a video on the team's website (3:04 mark):

"We all face adversity in life. It comes in different forms. Was I going to talk about it or be about it? ... However this comes out, I'm going to be better off for it. I continue to make gains. I continue to get better, even in these last few weeks. For me, that continues to excite me, that I can keep pushing on. And at some point, I'll find out where my limitations are, but I haven't found them yet.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Arrowhead Stadium Will Be at 22% Capacity for Chiefs-Texans Opening Night

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Arrowhead Stadium Will Be at 22% Capacity for Chiefs-Texans Opening Night

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Every NFL Team's Weakest Link in 2020

    One potential problem each team should be wary of this season 📲

    Washington Football Team logo
    Washington Football Team

    Every NFL Team's Weakest Link in 2020

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting the 2020 Season for Terry McLaurin

    Washington Football Team logo
    Washington Football Team

    Predicting the 2020 Season for Terry McLaurin

    Alex Austin
    via NFL Analysis Network

    Gerald McCoy Out for Season

    Cowboys’ six-time Pro Bowl DL ruptured his quad tendon and is out for the year

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gerald McCoy Out for Season

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report