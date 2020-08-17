Yankees' DJ LeMahieu Expected to Miss 2-3 Weeks with Thumb Injury

New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu fields a ground ball by Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The New York Yankees will be without second baseman DJ LeMahieu for two or three weeks because of a thumb injury.

Manager Aaron Boone confirmed the timetable Monday, per Meredith Marakovits of YES. Marakovits also reported Sunday that LeMahieu was planning on seeing a hand specialist.

"Our hand specialist has weighed in and kind of agrees with the prognosis," Boone told reporters. "So it's looking like a similar timeline as the one he had before, you know when that two- to three-week range. We are sending it to the hand specialist that dealt with him a few years ago when this occurred."

The Yankees will be pressed to replicate LeMahieu's production while he is out, especially since Aaron Judge (calf) and Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) are also sidelined.

LeMahieu is a three-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glover who won the batting title in 2016 and a Silver Slugger last year.

He was a major factor in keeping the Yankees competitive in 2019 when they dealt with many injuries and slashed .327/.375/.518 with 26 home runs and 102 RBI. He was off to another hot start this year through 19 games and slashed .411/.456/.534 with two home runs and eight RBI.

New York will likely turn toward the combination of Tyler Wade and Thairo Estrada at second base until LeMahieu is ready to return.

Despite the physical setbacks, the Yankees are in first place in the American League East at 15-6.

