Quique Setien Fired by Barcelona; Club to Hold Presidential Elections in March

Barcelona officially fired manager Quique Setien on Monday, calling it a "the first decision within a wider restructuring of the first team which will be agreed between the current technical secretary and the new coach, who will be announced in the coming days."

In a separate statement, the Catalan club announced that the board of directors "have agreed that the date for the next presidential elections will be the first matchday past March 15, 2021."

