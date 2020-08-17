Quique Setien Fired by Barcelona; Club to Hold Presidential Elections in March

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 17, 2020

Barcelona's Lionel Messi holds his head during the Champions League quarterfinal match between FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez/Pool)
Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Barcelona officially fired manager Quique Setien on Monday, calling it a "the first decision within a wider restructuring of the first team which will be agreed between the current technical secretary and the new coach, who will be announced in the coming days."

In a separate statement, the Catalan club announced that the board of directors "have agreed that the date for the next presidential elections will be the first matchday past March 15, 2021."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

