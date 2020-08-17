LSU's Kary Vincent Jr. Opts Out of 2020 Season, Will Prepare for 2021 NFL Draft

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 17, 2020

LSU cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. (5) celebrates his interception in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Utah State in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. LSU won 42-6. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

LSU defensive back Kary Vincent Jr. announced Monday he is opting out of the 2020 season to begin preparations for the 2021 NFL draft. 

"With thoughtful prayer and lengthy discussions with my family, we feel that it is in my best interest to opt out of my final year at LSU and begin training for the NFL Combine," he wrote in the statement. "I have worked long and hard for the opportunity to play in the NFL. I'm humbled and excited about attacking this next challenge with humility, integrity, and dignity. I will always be Forever LSU."     

Vincent is the second LSU defender to opt out of the 2020 season in the past two weeks, joining defensive end Neil Farrell.

"We had [Farrell] opt out because his grandma got sick at home, and he wanted to go spend time with them, but the majority of our football players want to play," LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said during an interview on Fox News this week (h/t Shea Dixon of 247Sports). "We feel like we have a great team."

Vincent's loss is a big one. The senior serves as the team's starting nickel corner and registered 47 tackles (two for loss), four interceptions and eight passes defensed in 2019. 

LSU has a number of players who could step into the void left by Vincent, however, including Elias Ricks, Jay Ward, Dwight McGlothern, Raydarious Jones and Corey Raymond. LSU could also slide starter Cordale Flott to the slot, allowing incoming 5-star recruit Ricks to move into a starting role as a true freshman. 

"We've got Cordale listed as a starter right now, but Elias Ricks is going to come on strong," Orgeron said, per Dixon. "As you know, Jay Ward is in there too. We're always going to play three corners. We're going to rotate three corners. I could see Cordale maybe going to the nickel and Elias—as you know we go nickel 75 percent of the time—I can see Elias starting at corner."

The SEC is planning on holding its college football season in the fall, joining the ACC and Big 12. The Big Ten and Pac-12 have postponed their fall football seasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with the hope of holding their campaigns in the spring.    

