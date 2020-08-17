NFL Rumors: Dez Bryant to Work Out for Ravens and Intends to Play in 2020

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 17, 2020

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) greets former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant after the Warriors' 119-114 win over the Dallas Mavericks an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
Richard W. Rodriguez/Associated Press

Free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant is expected to work out for the Baltimore Ravens this week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Bryant's workout has been "in the works for a while." While he hasn't played since the 2017 season, the 31-year-old intends to return to the NFL this season.

The Ravens offered him a multiyear deal in 2018, but Bryant declined it, saying last August that he wasn't mentally prepared at the time. The offer was for more than $30 million, according to a tweet Bryant has since deleted. 

Bryant ultimately sat until November 2018, when he signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints. His tenure in New Orleans was over before he got started after he suffered a torn Achilles two days after signing with the team.

After recuperating the entire 2019 season, Bryant is apparently motivated to get back on the field. The Oklahoma State product spent his first eight NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, making three Pro Bowls and posting three seasons with at least 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns from 2012-14.

The Ravens are hoping for a breakout second season from Marquise "Hollywood" Brown but could use a healthy Bryant on intermediate throws over the middle. Lamar Jackson had his most success as a passer last season in the short-to-intermediate range, so the 6'2", 220-pound Bryant could be a strong fit if he's 100 percent and motivated. 

