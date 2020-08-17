Aubrey Hill, Former Florida WR and FIU Coach, Dies at 48 from Cancer

Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

Florida International University receivers coach Aubrey Hill died of cancer Sunday, the school announced.

The 48-year-old was heading into his fourth season at FIU after also spending time at Florida, Miami, Duke, Pittsburgh and Elon, mostly spending time leading the receivers. He was a head coach at the high school level for four years as well, leading Miami Carol City to a state championship in 2016.

FIU head coach Butch Davis provided a statement on Hill:

"It was a shock to learn of Aubrey's passing tonight after his long battle with cancer. Aubrey was loved and adored by so many who saw him not only as a coach but as an amazing husband and father. We mourn his loss, but we will also hold on to the great memories he left behind and how honored we all were to be a part of his life. We pray for his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

"One of the greatest men I've ever been around," Davis added, per Brett McMurphy of Stadium.

Multiple NFL players also expressed their sympathies:

Hill had already produced impressive results on the coaching level, but he is arguably better known for his playing career at Florida.

He totaled 18 receiving touchdowns on 87 receptions during his five years with the team, including seven touchdowns as a team captain during his senior season in 1994. The Gators won three SEC Championships under head coach Steve Spurrier during Hill's time with the program.