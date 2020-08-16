Jazz's Mike Conley, Wife Mary Announce Birth of Son Elijah on Instagram

August 16, 2020

Utah Jazz' Mike Conley celebrates a three-point basket against the Denver Nuggets during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley left the NBA bubble near Orlando, Florida, on Sunday morning to be with his wife Mary for the birth of their son. Sunday evening, he announced the birth via Instagram.

"[Mary LeReve Conley] and baby are doing great! In the words of our oldest son, 'Welcome to the world Lightning Thunder Michael Alex Conley!' 😂 We settled on Elijah Michael Conley instead... close enough though. What an awesome reminder of what's important in life and what motivates us to be better! ✊🏾#mommydidgreat #blessed"

Conley is expected to return to the team at some point in the postseason, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN. The Jazz open the first round of the playoffs against the Denver Nuggets on Monday.

Nuggets head coach Mike Malone offered his "best wishes" to Conley and his family and said he believes the Jazz will still be a tough matchup even without their starting point guard.

"If Mike Conley is not available for Game 1, whatever it is, I am sure other guys will step up," he said. "We were able to go into Utah this year and win with seven guys. I don't buy into that too much. If Mike Conley is not available, that means more Donovan Mitchell, who is an all-NBA-caliber player."

