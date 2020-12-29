    Jamal Murray out for Nuggets vs. Kings with Elbow Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 30, 2020

    Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 9, 2020, in Denver. The Nuggets won 109-95. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray will reportedly miss Tuesday's game against the Sacramento Kings with a right elbow contusion.

    Katy Winge of Altitude TV reported the news.

    Before the 2019-20 season got underway, the Nuggets rewarded the guard with a five-year, $169.7 million extension to remove any doubt about his long-term future with the franchise.

    Murray averaged 18.5 points and 4.8 assists while shooting 34.6 percent from long range in the regular season. His production was solid but not necessarily that of a max-level player.

    The 23-year-old then became a different player in the playoffs. He scored 50 points twice in the first-round series against the Utah Jazz and dropped 40 points as Denver completed its second successive 3-1 comeback against the Los Angeles Clippers.

    That run to the Western Conference Finals raised expectations for 2020-21.

    The Nuggets didn't change their roster much in the offseason, perhaps counting on Murray's postseason to carry over and for Michael Porter Jr. to take step forward in his second year. Murray's absence will put more pressure on Nikola Jokic, and Porter will need to shoulder a bigger scoring load as well.

