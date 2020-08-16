Daniel Cormier Eye Injury Diagnosed as Torn Cornea, Won't Need Surgery 'Yet'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 16, 2020

Daniel Cormier, right, lets his kids, Daniel, left, and Marquita, hold his championship belts after he defeated Derrick Lewis by submission in the second round of a heavyweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 230, early Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Daniel Cormier suffered a torn cornea in his UFC 252 fight with Stipe Miocic, he revealed to Ariel Helwani of ESPN on Sunday.

Cormier said he does not yet require surgery, but doctors will monitor how his eye heals. The UFC legend was injured in the second round on an accidental eye poke from Miocic and struggled with his vision for the remainder of the bout.

Miocic won the third of their trilogy via unanimous decision, giving him a 2-1 advantage over Cormier, who has said he plans to retire. 

"I'm not interested in fighting for anything but titles," Cormier said after the fight. "I don't imagine there's going to be a title in the future, so that will be it for me. I've had a long run. It's been great."

UFC President Dana White said he expects to see Cormier return to the Octagon, rather than retire.

It's unclear if the eye injury will make it less likely Cormier backs off on his plan to walk away. Cormier said he told referee Marc Goddard he couldn't see out of his left eye after being poked, but the official initially thought the injury came on a punch. Fighters are typically given a delay on unintentional pokes and low blows. 

If Cormier is done in MMA, he'll finish with a 22-3 (1) record, with his only losses coming to Miocic and Jon Jones. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    DC Didn't Get His Fairytale Ending

    But that's OK. Daniel Cormier won't be remembered for his losses. He'll be remembered as one of the greats

    MMA logo
    MMA

    DC Didn't Get His Fairytale Ending

    Scott Harris
    via Bleacher Report

    Jon Jones Eyeing Heavyweight Division 👀

    'Heavyweight world championships I will be seeing you real soon'

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Jon Jones Eyeing Heavyweight Division 👀

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    DC: 'That'll Be It for Me'

    Daniel Cormier tells Joe Rogan he is done fighting: 'I'm not interested in fighting for anything but titles'

    MMA logo
    MMA

    DC: 'That'll Be It for Me'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Winners and Losers from UFC 252 📝

    😔 DC doesn't get his fairytale ending 🍿 Chito shelves Sugar Show ➡️ We break down Saturday night's fights

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Winners and Losers from UFC 252 📝

    Lyle Fitzsimmons
    via Bleacher Report