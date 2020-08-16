WWE's Peyton Royce Wins 2 Trophies in Her 1st Fitness Competition

WWE

Peyton Royce's first foray into fitness competitions was a successful one.

Royce tweeted out her holding a pair of trophies after her first competition Saturday.

Her IIconics teammate Billie Kay was there to root for her.

Royce has been documenting her journey into the competition world, saying she was attempting to pack 12 weeks' worth of training into three:

"Normally, a full 'prep' would consist of 12 weeks of solid 'clean eating' (a coach would come up with this plan of attack. It's not made up as you go kinda thing) & serious workouts in the gym! It requires an insane amount of focus & mental toughness & only the strongest survive! Lol sounds like a new tv series! So anyway, along I trot & aim to do what competitors do in 12 weeks, in THREE!!! 12 weeks has always felt so intimidating to me which I think is partly why I haven't attempted this in the past. 3 weeks sounded much less intimidating & from a mental stand point was a good but challenging starting point for me."

The fact that she managed to walk away with two trophies in her hand despite the limited training is a testament to her hard work.