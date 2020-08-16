Audio: LeBron James' Emotional NSFW Farewell Speech from 'Space Jam' Set Leaks

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 16, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James reacts during an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first quarter Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)
Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

LeBron James provided an emotional farewell speech after wrapping production on Space Jam, per TMZ Sports (warning: NSFW language):

"I'm super excited about this film," the Los Angeles Lakers star said. "I grew up idolizing the whole Space Jam everything."

James also gave credit to the cast and crew after 58 days of shooting.

The original 1996 movie featured Michael Jordan, while James will star in the sequel entitled Space Jam: A New Legacy.

The new film will also reportedly include several basketball stars, including Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike, among others.

