5 Fights We Need to See After UFC 252

John Locher/Associated Press

Fight fans are going to be talking about UFC 252, which went down on Saturday night at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, for weeks to come.

In the card’s main event, reigning UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and former champion Daniel Cormier collided for a third time, with ambitions to settle a 1-1 tie across their two previous fights. In the end, it was Miocic who succeeded on his mission, defending the heavyweight title and spoiling Cormier’s plans for a triumphant ride off into the sunset with a unanimous decision victory.

In the co-main event, Ecuadorian bantamweight contender Marlon “Chito” Vera picked up a massive, upset victory over the formerly unbeaten “Sugar” Sean O’Malley, capitalizing on his foe’s apparent leg injury en route to a first-round TKO win.

Elsewhere on the card, we saw a number of other exciting finishes, including one from heavyweight contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik, who stopped the division’s former champion Junior dos Santos in the second round of a main card fight.

It’s definitely going to take some time to digest all of the action UFC 252 produced, but it’ll soon be time to start thinking about the next moves for the stars of the event.

On that note, here are five fights we’re hoping to see when the dust has settled.