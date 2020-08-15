Packers QB Jordan Love Has 'A Lot to Clean Up Right Now,' Matt LaFleur Says

Morry Gash/Associated Press

If new Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is going to lead the offense in the near future, he'll have to clean up his game a bit first, according to head coach Matt LaFleur.

Speaking to NFL Network's Stacey Dales on Saturday, LaFleur noted Love is a "natural," but that doesn't make him an NFL starter just yet.

"He's a young quarterback that is learning a new system, and just how specific we are with the footwork," LaFleur said. "I think that takes time. But I am pleased at how he attacks it on a daily basis. I think he's a really intelligent kid. And he's very athletic. So, I think it's a matter of time before he can pick up the mechanics. But, our challenge to him each and everyday, is just you gotta get that 1 percent better.”

The No. 26 overall pick out of Utah State had many across the NFL wondering if the Aaron Rodgers era was nearing an end in Wisconsin, but LaFleur's latest comments seemingly tamp down that notion.

Aside from Rodgers remaining under contract until 2024 (with a potential out after 2021), this season may not be the best for judging what the rookie can do on the field anyways.

New restrictions and protocols as a result of the coronavirus pandemic will make it tougher for younger players to develop as teams spend more time in video conferences and less time working together on the field ahead of Week 1.

With no rookie camp or OTAs this year, Love already missed out on practice reps new players would've typically received ahead of training camp. It makes sense that he's behind, so LaFleur's job is to help make up for lost time.

Fortunately, there's plenty to work with. Love had an impressive college career, finishing with 8,600 passing yards, 60 touchdowns and 29 interceptions over three years for an average passer rating of 137.9.

The QB battle between him and Rodgers begins in earnest as soon as he can begin replicating that success in the NFL.