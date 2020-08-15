Packers' Mark Murphy: Over 80 Percent of Season Ticket Holders Opted Out

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy revealed that more than 80 percent of season ticket holders opted out of this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

The Packers previously announced that their first two home games—a Sept. 20 matchup with the Detroit Lions and an Oct. 5 tilt with the Atlanta Falcons—will be held without fans.

"The fact that that high a percentage of our fans were not comfortable coming to games was a factor that weighed into my thinking," Murphy said in an interview posted on the Packers' website Saturday (via Demovsky).

It has not been decided whether the remainder of the home slate, which begins Nov. 1 against the Minnesota Vikings, will have fans.

If fans are allowed into Lambeau Field this year, their experience will be far different from previous years, per Packers.com:

"Previously, the Packers announced that if fans are allowed to attend games, the stadium would only be able to accommodate a significantly reduced capacity. Fans attending games will be required to wear face masks, use only mobile tickets, and are encouraged to wash their hands often. In addition, all concession and Pro Shop purchases will be cashless."

Numerous teams have already banned fans from their stadiums this year, including the New York Giants and Jets, the Washington Football Team and the Las Vegas Raiders, per The Athletic.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Other teams have disallowed fans for a game or two to buy time, such as the Packers and New Orleans Saints. Some franchises are still planning to let fans in the building, with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently telling reporters that would be the case at AT&T Stadium this year.

Some other franchises have yet to make their decisions official, including the Baltimore Ravens.