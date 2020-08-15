CJ McCollum Says 'They Can't F--king Guard Me' After Clutch Shot on Ja Morant

CJ McCollum Says 'They Can't F--king Guard Me' After Clutch Shot on Ja MorantAugust 15, 2020
Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum schooled Memphis Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant on what it's like to play defense in an elimination game in a 126-122 victory Saturday.
During the Western Conference play-in game, McCollom repeatedly crossed up Morant in the fourth quarter, culminating with the guard taunting his opponent after hitting a jump shot with less than two minutes to play.
That McCollum was able to get on the court at all—let alone dominate—was an incredible feat. The 28-year-old is reportedly dealing with a fracture in his lower back after suffering the injury early on in the league's restart, per NBC Sports Northwest's Dwight Jaynes.
Still, the veteran helped the Blazers clinch the No. 8 seed Saturday with 29 points while going 11-of-19 from the field.
Morant (35 points) likely won't forget a few of those buckets anytime soon.
