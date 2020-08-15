CJ McCollum Says 'They Can't F--king Guard Me' After Clutch Shot on Ja Morant

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum schooled Memphis Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant on what it's like to play defense in an elimination game in a 126-122 victory Saturday.

During the Western Conference play-in game, McCollom repeatedly crossed up Morant in the fourth quarter, culminating with the guard taunting his opponent after hitting a jump shot with less than two minutes to play.

That McCollum was able to get on the court at all—let alone dominate—was an incredible feat. The 28-year-old is reportedly dealing with a fracture in his lower back after suffering the injury early on in the league's restart, per NBC Sports Northwest's Dwight Jaynes.

Still, the veteran helped the Blazers clinch the No. 8 seed Saturday with 29 points while going 11-of-19 from the field.

Morant (35 points) likely won't forget a few of those buckets anytime soon.