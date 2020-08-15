Tyronn Lue Reportedly Wants to Include Chauncey Billups on Staff If Hired as HC

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Tyronn Lue will likely be a commodity on the coaching market this year as clubs like the New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls look for their next leader. 

Behind the scenes, the former Cleveland Cavaliers coach is reportedly laying groundwork for his next staff should he get hired. 

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Lue is interested in adding former five-time All-Star Chauncey Billups as an associate head coach and the two have already been in contact. Billups, 43, transitioned to broadcasting for ESPN and the Los Angeles Clippers since retiring in 2014 and previously turned down a front office role with the Cavs and Atlanta Hawks in 2017.

