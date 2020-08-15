Jake Paul Says He's '100 Percent' Going to Knock out Nate Robinson in 1st Round

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

YouTube personality Jake Paul told TMZ Sports on Saturday that he will "100 percent" knock out ex-NBA player Nate Robinson in the first round of their Nov. 28 boxing match.

"First round. First round. 100 percent, easy," Paul told TMZ Sports.

"Literally...if you're home, and you're a human, bet your house on the first-round knockout."

When TMZ Sports asked him whether he was concerned that Robinson was being trained by professionals, Paul replied, "I don't give a f--k."

Per Ryan Songalia of Ring TV, Robinson will have some pros in his corner:

"He's trained by former pro Ron Johnson, and says he's in the gym with WBC super middleweight titleholder David Benavidez and his father," Songalia wrote.

"Floyd Mayweather Jr. has reportedly called up Robinson and offered to open up his Las Vegas gym to train with him, and Terence Crawford is said to have made a similar offer."

The Robinson-Paul fight came to fruition in May when TMZ Sports captured Robinson's challenge to Paul, who has participated in amateur boxing bouts in the past.

"I want all the smoke," Robinson said. "I'm a top-tier athlete! I'm putting my everything on the line for (Jake). Let's get it done. It's that simple."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Two months later, the fight became official. Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported that Paul and Robinson would duel on the undercard before a main event featuring ex-boxing champions Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

Songalia of Ring TV offered some details on the fight amid an interview with Robinson: "The bout will be contested with ten ounce gloves and no headgear. Robinson says the weight is still to be decided, but will be between 180 and 190 pounds. Robinson says he walks around at 177 pounds, and isn't too concerned with what weight the 6'1" Paul comes in at."

Robinson, who played in the NBA from 2005 to 2016, has never boxed professionally before. Paul has one professional fight to his name, a TKO win over Ali Eson Gib in January.

Per sportsbetting.ag (h/t Eddie Mercado of Bloody Elbow), Paul opened as a -160 favorite ($160 bet to win $100).