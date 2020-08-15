Wyndham Championship 2020: Si Woo Kim Takes Lead at 18 Under After 3rd-Round 62

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Si Woo Kim is the solo leader at the 2020 Wyndham Championship after firing an eight-under 62 in Saturday's third round at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Kim entered the third round in a four-way tie for first with Tom Hoge, Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch. Now, Kim sits at 18 under and holds a two-stroke lead over Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman, who are tied for second at 16 under.

Here is a look at the top of the leaderboard, courtesy of PGATour.com:

1. Si Woo Kim: -18 (62)

T2. Rob Oppenheim: -16 (62)

T2. Doc Redman: -16 (63)

4. Billy Horschel: -15 (65)

T5. Jim Herman: -14 (61)

T5. Mark Hubbard: -14 (64)

T7. Peter Malnati: -13 (64)

T7. Webb Simpson: -13 (65)

T9. 5 golfers tied

Kim was locked in throughout the third round, but it was his ace on the par-three third that truly set the tone for what he would accomplish Saturday:

The South Korea native very nearly carded a second hole-in-one on the par-three 12th, but it lipped out, and he had to settle for a birdie:

Had Kim made a second ace, he would have become just the fourth player in PGA Tour history to accomplish that feat in one round and the first since Brian Harman in 2015.

Kim later went on to birdie three holes in a row from Nos. 15 through 17, which gave him the two-stroke advantage he holds entering the fourth and final round:

Justin Ray of 15th Club provided a remarkable stat regarding how accurate Kim was with his approach shots Saturday:

Oppenheim, who is tied for second, was just as good as Kim on Saturday with a matching eight-under 62. His performance was a bit more surprising, though, since he has never finished better than tied for eighth in a PGA Tour event.

Ray noted that Oppenheim has a chance to qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs for the first time in his career if he can hold it together Sunday:

Both Kim and Oppenheim were somehow topped by Jim Herman on Saturday, as the 42-year-old veteran posted a career-best 61. With his nine-under performance, Herman is four shots off the lead at 14 under.

Herman did much of his damage on the back nine Saturday with five consecutive birdies on Nos. 13 through 17:

After ending the second round tied for first, Horschel is still in the hunt as well. He posted a five-under 65 on Saturday and is just three shots back.

Another well-known name in the mix is Webb Simpson, who is tied for seventh five shots back and recorded a five-under 65 in the third round.

Simpson is a former Wyndham Championship winner having won the tournament in 2011, but unfortunately for his chances, so is Kim.

Kim won the tournament in 2016 and is a two-time winner on the PGA Tour overall. If he can come close to replicating what he did in the third round during Sunday's final round, he has a good chance to become a two-time winner at the Wyndham.