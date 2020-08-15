A Brand-New Braun Strowman, Overbooked Asuka and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

With WWE SummerSlam 2020 on the horizon, Friday's edition of SmackDown was all about titles. New challengers were established, while one champion returned a new man.

Braun Strowman came back without hair and more anger than ever. The Monster Among Men threw away distractions by blasting Alexa Bliss with a press slam. The Fiend arrived, only for Strowman to disappear, laughing at Bray Wyatt's dangerous alter ego from the Titan Tron.

In a Battle Royal to crown the new No. 1 contender to the SmackDown Women's Championship, Asuka ran the field. After Bayley and Sasha Banks accidentally saved her from elimination, The Empress of Tomorrow took out Shayna Baszler to win the match and a second title opportunity at SummerSlam.

AJ Styles called out the entire SmackDown roster, stating that no one could defeat him. Jeff Hardy arrived with a message that The Phenomenal One could not ignore. He signed his name for a future Intercontinental Championship opportunity.

Kalisto returned from injury looking better than ever before, and he was the deciding factor in a match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Gran Metalik.

SmackDown might not have been the greatest show of the week, but it might have WWE's most memorable. From the bizarre ending to the surprise twists and turns along the way, the blue brand presented a big show worth reflecting on.