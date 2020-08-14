Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. Stretchered off vs. Pacers After Suffering Scary Injury

August 14, 2020

Miami Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. (5) shoots as Indiana Pacers' Aaron Holiday (3) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. was stretchered off the floor during his team's final regular-season game against the Indiana Pacers on Friday.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps described the play that led to the injury and its aftermath:

ESPN's Rachel Nichols provided video of the scene:

Jones, 23, is in his fourth NBA season and third with the Heat.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

