Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. Stretchered off vs. Pacers After Suffering Scary Injury

Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. Stretchered off vs. Pacers After Suffering Scary InjuryAugust 14, 2020
Ashley Landis/Associated Press
Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. was stretchered off the floor during his team's final regular-season game against the Indiana Pacers on Friday.
ESPN's Tim Bontemps described the play that led to the injury and its aftermath:
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. got caught on a screen by Pacers center Goga Bitadze & went down hard. He hasn’t gotten up in a few minutes. He’s being looked at by Miami’s medical staff, and a stretcher is being brought out to the court. Appeared to get hit in head/shoulder area.
ESPN's Rachel Nichols provided video of the scene:
Jones, 23, is in his fourth NBA season and third with the Heat.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Kobe, Duncan, Garnett to Be Inducted into HOF May 2021