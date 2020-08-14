Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. Stretchered off vs. Pacers After Suffering Scary Injury

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. was stretchered off the floor during his team's final regular-season game against the Indiana Pacers on Friday.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps described the play that led to the injury and its aftermath:

ESPN's Rachel Nichols provided video of the scene:

Jones, 23, is in his fourth NBA season and third with the Heat.

