B/R NBA Staff Roundtable: Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Play-In Predictions

0 of 5

Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

The No. 8 Portland Trail Blazers and No. 9 Memphis Grizzlies are set to face off for the right to play LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in Round 1 of the NBA playoffs.

With all eyes on Damian Lillard, Ja Morant and the league's newest play-in tournament, Bleacher Report asked five writers to predict which team will advance and in how many games.

Hit the B/R app to share your own predictions ahead of Saturday's contest.