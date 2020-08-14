Report: Cowboy Cerrone, Niko Price Verbally Agree to UFC Fight on September 19

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone and Niko Price have reportedly agreed to a fight for UFC 253 on Sept. 19, according to ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

A UFC Middleweight Championship bout between Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa is expected to headline UFC 253, and some other scheduled fights include Randa Markos vs. Mackenzie Dern and Hakeem Dawodu vs. Zubaira Tukhugov.

The 37-year-old Cerrone is 36-15 professionally and owns the UFC's all-time wins record with 23, while the 30-year-old Price is 14-4 with one no-contest.

While Cerrone is a big name in the UFC who has accomplished a great deal during his career, success has been hard to come by for the past year.

Cowboy is in the midst of a four-fight losing streak with losses to Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje, Conor McGregor and Anthony Pettis. His last win came back in May 2019 when he beat Al Iaquinta at UFC Fight Night.

While Cerrone is in a slump, it should be noted that his past four opponents are all high-caliber fighters. Price is a strong fighter as well, but the competition level between them figures to be far more even.

Price is coming off a technical knockout loss to Vicente Luque at UFC 249 in May, and he has traded wins and losses in each of his past six fights.

In each of his three wins during that stretch over Randy Brown, Tim Means and James Vick—all of which were knockouts—Price earned Performance of the Night.

Both Cerrone and Price are adept at stopping their opponents, as Cerrone has 10 knockouts and 17 submissions to his credit, while Price has 10 knockouts and three submissions.

Given their all-out style and penchant for looking to end fights early, Cerrone vs. Price promises to be an entertaining bout with Fight of the Night potential.