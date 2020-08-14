Alabama RB Najee Harris Says He Doesn't Regret Returning for Senior Season

Blake SchusterAnalyst IIAugust 14, 2020

Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) runs against Michigan during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

Alabama running back Najee Harris knows he may have hurt his NFL career by returning to college for his senior season. 

Age, he says, plays a big factor when teams are looking at drafting a tailback, and there's a difference between a rookie who's 22 years old versus one who's 23, however minor it may seem.

Even with his sport on the cusp of cancelation following the Big Ten and Pac-12 deciding to push their seasons to the spring, Harris told reporters he hasn't once second-guessed returning to Tuscaloosa. 

"When I make a decision, I stand firm on it," Harris said. "I don't have no regrets on it. I want to come back with my team and just grind it out through another year. We didn't know what was gonna happen now but now I feel like we have a really good team. No matter what, I'm so happy that I came back. I don't regret nothing."

   

