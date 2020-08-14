FSU HC Mike Norvell Says Team 'On Same Page' Despite Players' COVID-19 Concerns

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 14, 2020

Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell speaks at a press conference Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Tallahassee, Fla. Norvell is Florida State's new coach, taking over a Seminoles program that has struggled while he was helping to build Memphis into a Group of Five power. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
Phil Sears/Associated Press

Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell says the program is following all of the proper COVID-19 protocols in the wake of concerns raised by three wide receivers.

Norvell told reporters the Seminoles are "on the same page" and have been transparent with players about following proper protocols.

"The integrity of how we operate, I stand by it every day," he added.

Per Ira Schoffel of Rivals.com, senior wideout D.J. Matthews tweeted Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 but later deleted the tweet. He tweeted Thursday about "all the lies," and teammate Tamorrion Terry quote-tweeted him:    

Warren Thompson wrote a message on Instagram about "the lies from our leaders" about the health of other players, as well as his own, related to coronavirus testing and the "neglect to respond to this issue is very concerning and why I've [drawn] attention to it."

Norvell said he hasn't spoken to Matthews, Terry or Thompson.

Other players have said they feel comfortable with the way Florida State is handling testing protocols. Sophomore Jaiden Lars-Woodbey told reporters the coaching staff and trainers have done a "fantastic" job.

Cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. tweeted Thursday, "I feel safe coming to practice everyday because of the protocols FSU has in place !!!"

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Norvell is entering his first season as Florida State's head coach. The program hired him in December after he went 38-15 in four years at the University of Memphis.

Related

    McDonald focused on getting better 1% at a time with new staff

    Florida State Football logo
    Florida State Football

    McDonald focused on getting better 1% at a time with new staff

    Noles247
    via Noles247

    OSU’s Next Star Pass-Rusher

    Jack Sawyer tells B/R why he loves being compared to the Bosa bros and Chase Young: ‘I want those expectations’ ➡️

    College Football logo
    College Football

    OSU’s Next Star Pass-Rusher

    Adam Kramer
    via Bleacher Report

    OSU Commit Enrolling Early

    5-star SDE Jack Sawyer will forgo his HS senior season to potentially play for the Buckeyes in the Spring

    College Football logo
    College Football

    OSU Commit Enrolling Early

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson goes in-depth on secondary

    Florida State Football logo
    Florida State Football

    Defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson goes in-depth on secondary

    Noles247
    via Noles247