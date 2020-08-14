FSU HC Mike Norvell Says Team 'On Same Page' Despite Players' COVID-19 Concerns

Phil Sears/Associated Press

Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell says the program is following all of the proper COVID-19 protocols in the wake of concerns raised by three wide receivers.

Norvell told reporters the Seminoles are "on the same page" and have been transparent with players about following proper protocols.

"The integrity of how we operate, I stand by it every day," he added.

Per Ira Schoffel of Rivals.com, senior wideout D.J. Matthews tweeted Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 but later deleted the tweet. He tweeted Thursday about "all the lies," and teammate Tamorrion Terry quote-tweeted him:

Warren Thompson wrote a message on Instagram about "the lies from our leaders" about the health of other players, as well as his own, related to coronavirus testing and the "neglect to respond to this issue is very concerning and why I've [drawn] attention to it."



Norvell said he hasn't spoken to Matthews, Terry or Thompson.

Other players have said they feel comfortable with the way Florida State is handling testing protocols. Sophomore Jaiden Lars-Woodbey told reporters the coaching staff and trainers have done a "fantastic" job.

Cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. tweeted Thursday, "I feel safe coming to practice everyday because of the protocols FSU has in place !!!"



Video Play Button Videos you might like

Norvell is entering his first season as Florida State's head coach. The program hired him in December after he went 38-15 in four years at the University of Memphis.